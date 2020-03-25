Functional Ingredients Market In-Depth Analysis Of Competitive Landscape, Executive Summary, Development Factors 2026
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Functional Ingredients Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Functional Ingredients market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.
The competitive landscape of the global Functional Ingredients market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Functional Ingredients market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Functional Ingredients Market Research Report: Cargill, BASF, DowDuPont, Archer Daniels Midland, Arla Foods, Kerry, Ajinomoto, DSM, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle, Roquette Frères, CHR. Hansen, Kemin Industries, Beneo, Royal Cosun
Global Functional Ingredients Market by Type: Maltodextrin, Probiotics, Polydextrose, Modified Starch, Pectin, Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)&Omega-6, Conjugated Linoleic Acid, Rice Protein, Others
Global Functional Ingredients Market by Application: Food, Beverages
The Functional Ingredients market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Functional Ingredients market. In this chapter of the Functional Ingredients report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Functional Ingredients report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.
The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.
Key Questions Answered
• What will be the size of the global Functional Ingredients market in 2025?
• What is the current CAGR of the global Functional Ingredients market?
• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?
• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Functional Ingredients market?
• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Functional Ingredients market?
• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?
• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Functional Ingredients market?
• How will the market situation change in the coming years?
• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?
• What is the growth outlook of the global Functional Ingredients market?
Table of Contents
1 Functional Ingredients Market Overview
1.1 Functional Ingredients Product Overview
1.2 Functional Ingredients Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Maltodextrin
1.2.2 Probiotics
1.2.3 Polydextrose
1.2.4 Modified Starch
1.2.5 Pectin
1.2.6 Omega-3 (EPA, DHA, ALA)&Omega-6
1.2.7 Conjugated Linoleic Acid
1.2.8 Rice Protein
1.2.9 Others
1.3 Global Functional Ingredients Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Functional Ingredients Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Functional Ingredients Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Functional Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Functional Ingredients Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Functional Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Functional Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Functional Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Functional Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global Functional Ingredients Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Functional Ingredients Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Functional Ingredients Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Functional Ingredients Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Functional Ingredients Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Functional Ingredients Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Functional Ingredients Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Functional Ingredients Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Functional Ingredients as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Functional Ingredients Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Functional Ingredients Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Functional Ingredients Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Functional Ingredients Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Functional Ingredients Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Functional Ingredients Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Functional Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Functional Ingredients Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Functional Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Functional Ingredients Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Functional Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Functional Ingredients Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Functional Ingredients by Application
4.1 Functional Ingredients Segment by Application
4.1.1 Food
4.1.2 Beverages
4.2 Global Functional Ingredients Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Functional Ingredients Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Functional Ingredients Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Functional Ingredients Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Functional Ingredients by Application
4.5.2 Europe Functional Ingredients by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Functional Ingredients by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients by Application
5 North America Functional Ingredients Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Functional Ingredients Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Functional Ingredients Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Functional Ingredients Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Functional Ingredients Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Functional Ingredients Business
10.1 Cargill
10.1.1 Cargill Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Cargill Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Cargill Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.1.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.2 BASF
10.2.1 BASF Corporation Information
10.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 BASF Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 BASF Recent Development
10.3 DowDuPont
10.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information
10.3.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 DowDuPont Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 DowDuPont Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development
10.4 Archer Daniels Midland
10.4.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information
10.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Archer Daniels Midland Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.4.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development
10.5 Arla Foods
10.5.1 Arla Foods Corporation Information
10.5.2 Arla Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Arla Foods Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Arla Foods Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.5.5 Arla Foods Recent Development
10.6 Kerry
10.6.1 Kerry Corporation Information
10.6.2 Kerry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Kerry Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Kerry Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.6.5 Kerry Recent Development
10.7 Ajinomoto
10.7.1 Ajinomoto Corporation Information
10.7.2 Ajinomoto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Ajinomoto Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Ajinomoto Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.7.5 Ajinomoto Recent Development
10.8 DSM
10.8.1 DSM Corporation Information
10.8.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 DSM Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 DSM Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.8.5 DSM Recent Development
10.9 Ingredion
10.9.1 Ingredion Corporation Information
10.9.2 Ingredion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Ingredion Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Ingredion Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.9.5 Ingredion Recent Development
10.10 Tate & Lyle
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Functional Ingredients Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Tate & Lyle Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Tate & Lyle Recent Development
10.11 Roquette Frères
10.11.1 Roquette Frères Corporation Information
10.11.2 Roquette Frères Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Roquette Frères Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Roquette Frères Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.11.5 Roquette Frères Recent Development
10.12 CHR. Hansen
10.12.1 CHR. Hansen Corporation Information
10.12.2 CHR. Hansen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 CHR. Hansen Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 CHR. Hansen Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.12.5 CHR. Hansen Recent Development
10.13 Kemin Industries
10.13.1 Kemin Industries Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kemin Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Kemin Industries Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Kemin Industries Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.13.5 Kemin Industries Recent Development
10.14 Beneo
10.14.1 Beneo Corporation Information
10.14.2 Beneo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Beneo Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Beneo Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.14.5 Beneo Recent Development
10.15 Royal Cosun
10.15.1 Royal Cosun Corporation Information
10.15.2 Royal Cosun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Royal Cosun Functional Ingredients Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Royal Cosun Functional Ingredients Products Offered
10.15.5 Royal Cosun Recent Development
11 Functional Ingredients Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Functional Ingredients Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Functional Ingredients Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
