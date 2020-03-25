Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market End User Analysis Analysis 2019-2027

March 25, 2020
Competitive Analysis

segmented as follows:

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by Services Component

  • Fragment Screening
    • Biophysical Techniques
      • Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy
      • Differential scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) Assay (Thermal Shift)
      • Fluorescence Polarization (FP)
      • Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC)
      • X-ray Crystallography
      • Surface Plasmon Resonance
      • Biolayer Interferometry
      • Mass Spectrometry
      • Capillary Electrophoresis
      • Others (Biochemical Assays)
    • Non-biophysical Techniques
  • Fragment Optimization

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by End-user

  • Biopharmaceutical Companies
  • CROs
  • Academic and Research Institutions

Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by Geography

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • U.K.
    • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
    • Australia
    • Japan
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Rest of the World (RoW)

