Fragment-based Drug Discovery Market End User Analysis Analysis 2019-2027
Competitive Analysis
segmented as follows:
Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by Services Component
- Fragment Screening
- Biophysical Techniques
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectroscopy
- Differential scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) Assay (Thermal Shift)
- Fluorescence Polarization (FP)
- Isothermal Titration Calorimetry (ITC)
- X-ray Crystallography
- Surface Plasmon Resonance
- Biolayer Interferometry
- Mass Spectrometry
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Others (Biochemical Assays)
- Non-biophysical Techniques
- Biophysical Techniques
- Fragment Optimization
Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by End-user
- Biopharmaceutical Companies
- CROs
- Academic and Research Institutions
Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Australia
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Rest of the World (RoW)
