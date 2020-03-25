Global “Fluid Management ” Market Research Study

The report also provides detailed company profiles of emerging market players operating in the global fluid management market.

The market overview section comprises impact factors such as key market dynamics including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, affecting the demand for medical waste management services globally. Furthermore, the market overview section comprises key industry events, product overview, and market attractiveness analysis of the global medical waste management market.

Scope

The global fluid management market can be segmented based on product, application, geography, and end-user. In terms of product, the global fluid management market can be classified into infusion therapy products, renal fluid management products, and endoscopic fluid management products. The infusion therapy products segment can be further categorized into infusion devices, IV access devices and accessories, and IV solutions and products. Renal fluid management products include all the standalone and integrated devices and accessories required for the dialysis procedure. The renal fluid management products segment can be further classified into in-center dialysis products, home-hemodialysis products, peritoneal dialysis products, and acute dialysis products. Based on end-user, the global fluid management market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, dialysis centers, home care centers, and others.

In terms of geography, the global fluid management market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Moreover, analysis for major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Israel, and GCC countries has also been provided in the report. A detailed qualitative analysis of the factors responsible for driving and restraining the expansion of the fluid management market in various regions has been provided in this section.

The report provides a detailed outline/blueprint of the fluid management market globally that will assist new companies in establishing their presence in the market and existing players in expanding their market share. The report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments for market players.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global fluid management market include Baxter, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Nikkiso, Co., Ltd., C.R. Bard, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, BD, Smith & Nephew, Hospira, Inc., Animas Corporation, B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Cardinal Health Inc., Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH, Richard Wolf GmBH, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Coloplast Group, NIPRO Medical Corporation. Other prominent players in the global fluid management market includes AngioDynamics, Promed Group Co., Ltd, ICU Medical, Inc., CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD, SWS Hemodialysis Care Co.,Ltd., Dialifegroup.com, and Medica S.p.A.

The global fluid management market can be segmented into:

Global Fluid Management Market, By Product Type Infusion Therapy Products Infusion Devices IV Access IV Solutions & Products Renal Fluid Management Products In-Center Hemodialysis Products Home Hemodialysis (HHD) Products Peritoneal dialysis Products Acute Dialysis Products Endoscopy Fluid Management Products

Global Medical Waste Management Market, By Application Urology Cardiology Orthopedic/Osteology Neurology Oncology Gastroenterology Others

Global Medical Waste Management Market, By End-user Hospitals Clinics Dialysis Centers Home Care Settings Others

Global Medical Waste Management Market, By Geography North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Russia Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



