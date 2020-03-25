With having published myriads of reports, Fiber Drums Market Research imparts its stalwartness to clients existing all over the globe. Our dedicated team of experts deliver reports with accurate data extracted from trusted sources. We ride the wave of digitalization – facilitate clients with the changing trends in various industries, regions and consumers. As customer satisfaction is our top priority, our analysts are available 24/7 to provide tailored business solutions to the clients.

In this new business intelligence report, Fiber Drums Market Research serves a platter of market forecast, structure, potential, and socioeconomic impacts associated with the global Fiber Drums market. With Porter’s Five Forces and DROT analyses, the research study incorporates a comprehensive evaluation of the positive and negative factors, as well as the opportunities regarding the Fiber Drums market.

The Fiber Drums market report has been fragmented into important regions that showcase worthwhile growth to the vendors – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, Country 2). Each geographic segment has been assessed based on supply-demand status, distribution, and pricing. Further, the study provides information about the local distributors with which the market players could create collaborations in a bid to sustain production footprint.

market segmentation describing the scope of the study. This is to outline the significance of fiber drums as a product, and the impact of their market growth on the industry.

A porter’s analysis section ensures a thorough understanding of the level of competition in the fiber drums market. Porter’s analysis for the global fiber drums market has been covered for bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat of substitutes and new entrants, and the intensity of competition. This is followed by market dynamics and an overview of the global fiber drums market, which includes FMI analysis of market drivers, restraints, and trends that are affecting the growth of the fiber drums market.

On the basis of capacity type, the global fiber drums market study includes capacity from below 25 gallons, 25-50 Gallons, 50-75 Gallons, and Above 75 Gallons. Of these, the 50-75 gallons segment accounts for the major share of the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of closure type, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into metal, plastic, and fiber closures. Of these, the metal closure segment will grow at a healthy CAGR in the global fiber drums market.

On the basis of end-use industry, the global fiber drums market has been segmented into five segments- chemical, food & agro-allied, pharmaceutical, building & construction, and others. The chemical segment is expected to heavily dominate the market during the forecast period.

The next section of the report highlights the fiber drums market by region and provides the market outlook for 2018–2027. The report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the regional fiber drums market for 2018–2027.

To understand the key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of fiber drums globally, in the final section of the report, a ‘dashboard view’ of the companies is provided to compare the current industrial scenario and their contribution to the total fiber drums market. Moreover, it is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a segment in the fiber drums market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific manufacturer insights to identify and evaluate key competitors in the fiber drums market.

The key manufacturers in the fiber drums market profiled in this report include– Grief Inc., Mauser Group B.V., C.L.Smith, TPL Plastech Ltd., Three Rivers Packaging Inc., Industrial Container Services, Milford Barrel Co. Inc., Enviro-Pak Inc., Orlando Drum and Containers Corporation, Sonoco Product Company, Great Western Containers, Fibrestar Drums Limited, and Patrick J. Kelly Drums, Inc.

Key Segments Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

By Closure Type Metal Closure Plastic Closure Fiber Closure



By Capacity Below 25 Gallons 25-50 Gallons 50-75 Gallons Above 75 Gallons



By End Use Chemical Industry Food & Agro-allied Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Building & Construction Industry Others



Key Regions Covered in the Fiber Drums Market

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India Malaysia Singapore Australia Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



