Farm VRT enable various applications of inputs such as fertilizers, chemicals, pesticides, and irrigation across different fields at various rates as per the requirement.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the variable rate technology market in 2019. Considering this potential, new market players are entering the market. The increase in automation and digitization of agriculture is creating new business models for this market. Asia-Pacific has been projected as the fastest-growing market for variable rate technology, owing to large farmlands and a high population growth rate. In this region, Australia held the largest market share in 2017, whereas the Chinese VRT market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market Research Report 2020 analyzes global adoption trends, evolving platforms and forces in this rapidly emerging market across various geographies. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) key players and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The analysis also contains a crucial Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) insight regarding the things which are driving and affecting the earnings of the market.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Major Players in Farm Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Market are:

• Deere (U.S.)

• AGCO (U.S.)

• Trimble (U.S.)

• CNH Industrial (U.K.)

• Topcon (Japan)

• Raven Industries (U.S.)

• Ag Leader (U.S.)

• SZ DJI Technology (China)

• Yara International ASA (Norway)

• Kubota Corporation

• Valmont Industries

• Lindsay

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Fertilizer VRT

• Crop protection chemical VRT

• Soil sensing VRT

• Seeding VRT

• Yield monitor VRT

• Irrigation VRT

• Others

Market segment by Application, split into

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

