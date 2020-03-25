FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market Research Report- Flexible AC Current Transmission System (FACTS) is a power electronic-based system, composed of static equipment used for the AC transmission of electrical energy. FACTS offers collective controllability and the power transfer ability of the network, as well as results in reduced power supply costs.

The shunt compensation is expected to hold the major market share among all compensation type.

Europe and United States constitute the largest market share of global Flexible alternating current transmission system market.

RoW and Asia-Pacific are expected to be the promising markets with a remarkable growth potential over the forecast period.

Market Overview: The Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market 2020 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import, export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Additionally, focuses on FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Market: Competitive Players:

• ABB

• Siemens

• Mitsubishi Electric

• General Electric

• Eaton

• Alstom

• American Electric Power

• Hyosung

• NR Electric

• Adani Power

• …

Global FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) Industry spread across 110 pages profiling 9 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Features of the Report:

• The analysis of FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market, their growth, demand, position, size and share from different regions are mentioned in detailed.

• The key players in the market and their share in the global market are discussed.

• The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed.

• The FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) market report provides some important points related to growth factors, challenges, opportunities, end-user analysis and achievement and so on.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Shunt Connected

Shunt

Series and Combined Series

Market segment by Application, split into

Electric Utilities

Renewables

Railways

Oil & Gas

In this study, the years considered estimating the market size of FACTS (Flexible AC Transmission System) are as follows:

• History Year: 2015-2019

• Base Year: 2019

• Estimated Year: 2020

• Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

