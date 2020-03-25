Global Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics Market Viewpoint

In this Exosome Diagnostic and Therapeutics market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Asia Pacific excluding Japan to showcase potential growth opportunities for exosome diagnostics and therapeutics

Closely following North American footsteps, the exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to grow at a stellar pace in the coming years. APEJ region consist of fast developing economies such as China and India that are spurring the adoption of exosome diagnostics and therapeutics in the region. Another aspect supporting the growth is the growing number of healthcare facilities in emerging economies of APEJ and favorable government support. India is likely to reap the benefits of various reforms initiated by the current government with the overall economic outlook skyrocketing in the coming years. China, on the other hand is already a frontrunner in structured innovations and is likely to witness a rebound in investments by 2019, despite a projected slow GDP growth in 2018. In 2017, the exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) was valued a little under US$ 3 Mn and is estimated to reach a value over US$ 28 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. Moreover, with respect to growth trajectory of the APEJ region in exosome diagnostic and therapeutics market, it is poised to reflect a high CAGR of 25.4% during the period of assessment.

