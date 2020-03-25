Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market report offers in-depth knowledge and analysis results and knowledge concerning Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market share, growth factors, size, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends valid by a mixture of specialists with correct data of the precise trade and Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market further as region-wise analysis experience.

Global Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Market is accounted for $1.81 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.04 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.4%. Factors such as increasing focus on patient-centric care delivery and government funding for healthcare interoperability are fueling market growth. However, the lack of consistent data and true interoperability solutions are a hindrance for the growth of the market. Moreover, an increase in the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets acts as growth opportunities for the market.

Healthcare systems are pursuing to leverage their investment in electronic health record (EHR) systems by integrating them with other critical technology. Through this need comes the need for healthcare interoperability solutions. Healthcare interoperability solutions are used in order to overcome the complexity of healthcare domain, these solutions allow data sharing and re-uses among disparate healthcare applications and devices, involves the reduction of healthcare expenses and the enhancement in the quality of care.

Based on the type, services segment fuels the market share during the forecast period. This segment can be attributed to the shifting era towards cloud computing and reduced operational costs for faster and better performance of business processes and applications. By geography, North America region is anticipated to grow due to the rising demand for quality healthcare delivery, the need to curb increasing healthcare expenditure, and the implementation of favorable initiatives & regulations to improve the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations.

Some of the key players in Healthcare Interoperability Solutions market include Nextgen Healthcare, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Jitterbit, Interfaceware Inc., Intersystems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips NV, EPIC Systems Corporation, Orion Health Group Limited, Visolve Inc., and Infor, Inc.

Interoperability Levels Covered:

• Structural Interoperability

• Semantic Interoperability

• Foundational Interoperability

Softwares Covered:

• Integrated Software

• Standalone Software

Types Covered:

• Services

• Software Solutions

End Users Covered:

• Pharmacies

• Healthcare Payers

• Healthcare Providers

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Healthcare Interoperability Solutions Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products.

