Study on the Global Equestrian Insurance Market

The key players covered in this study

NFU Mutual

American Equine Insurance Group

Gow-Gates Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd

Wright Group Brokers Ltd

AXA SA

KBIS British Equestrian Insurance

South Essex Insurance Brokers Ltd

Markel Corporation

Equine Group

Kay Cassell Equine Insurance

Henry Equestrian Plan MGA

Hare, Chase & Heckman

Philip Baker Insurance Services, Inc

Henry Equestrian Insurance Brokers Ltd

Madden Equine Insurance

County Insurance Services Limited

Philip Baker Insurance Services, Inc

Kay Cassell Equine Insurance

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Major Medical Insurance

Surgical Insurance

Full Mortality Insurance

Limited Mortality Insurance

Loss of Use Insurance

Personal Liability Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Equestrian Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Equestrian Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Equestrian Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

