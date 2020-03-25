Global Electric Shavers Market Viewpoint

In this Electric Shavers market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the key players operating in the market are Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spectrum Brand Holdings, Panasonic Corporation and Conair Corporation.

The report segments the electric shavers market as:

Global Electric Shavers Market, by Product Type:

Foil Shavers

Rotary Shavers

Wet/Dry Shavers

Accessories

Clippers

Global Electric Shavers Market, by Distribution Channel:

Health & Beauty Stores

General Merchandising/Mass Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Other

Global Electric Shavers Market, by End Use:

Male

Female

Global Electric Shavers Market, by Region:

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East U.A.E. Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa Rest of Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



