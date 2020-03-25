Globally electric scooter market trend is experiencing a major development phase and witnessing a new automotive industry across the world. Government of developed and developing countries governments are putting more stress on technological innovation not only to address the green environment issue but also offer advanced two wheeler service for their peoples. Much of the demand is generated from China, Europe and the United States. According to Renub Research report Electric Scooter Market is expected to be more than US$ 30 Billion by 2025.

The major growth driver of electric scooter market is pro government support. Climate change is one of the big concerns across the world and government of many countries set their national target to alleviate the carbon emission to control the air pollution. Electric scooter will transform the city shift from conventional energy to environmental friendly energy. The major defying factor for the global electric scooter market growth is lack of charging points in the cities.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/4411215

The others factor for the growth of global electric scooter market is rising consumer awareness about eco-friendly environment, growing transportation, infrastructure, increasing adoption of electric scooter sharing services, and declining raw material prices are expected to propel the global electric scooter market.

Around the globe growing financial and non–financial incentives are encouraging the electric scooter adoption. The growing modernization transportation and increasing town and cities mobility is driving the conventional electric transport modes. Governments around the world are targeting to increasing the e-scooter parts or products saturation with the help of various type of program such as Research and Development initiatives.

Globally electric vehicle industry is fully dependent on electric power with the help of many type of battery such as lithium-ion, sealed lead acid, nickel-metal hydride and others. The lithium-ion battery will continue to be the leading factor of electric scooter market. Due to lithium-ion battery electric scooters are light-weight and have high power efficiency.

PLACE A PURCHASE ORDER @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/4411215

The move is intended to minimize air pollution which has ill-effects on human being. As per World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution causes approximately seven million people deaths worldwide every year. Hence in order to curb the perils of air pollution, nations are investing in global electric scooter market.

Renub Research report titled “Global Electric Scooter Market by Country (India, China, Japan, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Poland, Others), Product (Retro, Standing/Self Balancing, Folding), Battery Type (Sealed Lead Acid (SLA), Lithium-ion (Li-Ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH), Others), Company (Energica Motor Company, Niu Technologies, Vmoto Limited, Yadea Group Holdings Ltd, KTM Group)” provides a complete analysis of global electric scooters market.

China, United States & Europe are dominating global electric scooter market

Electric scooter market is growing across all parts of the world. Market growth rates varies in the countries covered in the report India, China, Japan, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, Poland, Others. China, United States & Europe are the leading country in the electric scooter market globally.

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/electric-scooter-market-global-forecast-by-country-product-battery-type-company

Retro is leading product in the global electric scooter market

The report studies the market of the following products: Retro, Standing/Self Balancing and Folding. Retro is leading product category in the global electric scooter market due to high demand for electric vehicles for travelling shorter distances, which helps decrease overall traveling costs for consumers.

Battery Type – Global Electric Scooter Market

There are various batteries being used in global electric scooter industry. In this report we have, studied three major batteries; Sealed Lead Acid (SLA), Lithium-ion (Li-Ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH), and Others.

All the companies have been studied from two points

Recent Developments

Sales Analysis

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/4411215

Companies studies in this report

Energica Motor Company

Niu Technologies

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

KTM Group

Global Electric Scooter Market & Market Share Analysis

By Country

By Product

By Battery Type

By Country – Global Electric Scooter Market

India

China

Japan

United States

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Poland

Others

By Product – Global Electric Scooter Market

Retro

Standing/Self Balancing

Folding

By Battery Type – Global Electric Scooter Market

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Lithium-ion (Li-Ion)

Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH)

Others

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growing global economies

4.1.2 Environment Friendly

4.1.3 Lithium-ion Battery Price Driving Down Costs

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure

4.2.2 Flexibility and Operational Experience

4.2.3 Lack of charging facilities

4.3 Opportunities

5. Global Electric Scooter Market

6. Market Share – Global Electric Scooter Analysis

6.1 By Country

6.2 By Product

6.3 By Battery Type

7. Product – Global Electric Scooter Market

7.1 Retro

7.2 Standing/Self Balancing

7.3 Folding

8. Battery Type – Global Electric Scooter Market

8.1 Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

8.2 Lithium-ion (Li-Ion)

8.3 Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH)

8.4 Others

9. Country – Global Electric Scooter Market

9.1 India

9.2 China

9.3 Japan

9.4 United States

9.5 Germany

9.6 United Kingdom

9.7 France

9.8 Russia

9.9 Spain

9.10 Italy

9.11 Poland

9.12 Others

10. Mergers and Acquisitions

11. Company Analysis

11.1 Energica Motor Company

11.1.1 Recent Development/Strategy

11.1.2 Revenue

11.2 Niu Technologies

11.2.1 Recent Development/Strategy

11.2.2 Revenue

11.3 Vmoto Limited

11.3.1 Recent Development/Strategy

11.3.2 Revenue

11.4 Yadea Group Holdings Ltd

11.4.1 Recent Development/Strategy

11.4.2 R

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155