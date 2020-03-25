ECG Monitoring Systems Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2026

market dynamics and market trends such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities that might influence the current and future status of this market. Impact factors such as Porter's five forces analysis and value analysis of the ECG monitoring systems market have also been explained in the market analysis section of the report, in order to give a thorough understanding of the overall competitive scenario in the market. Other analyses such as volume-value analysis and pricing trends of the market are also explained in detail for a deeper insight into the ECG monitoring systems market. All these factors would help the market players gain an in-depth understanding of the overall competitive scenario in this market and consequently, decide upon the business strategies and plans to be implemented in the future.

The ECG monitoring systems market is categorized on the basis of system types and geography. The market estimates for each of these segments from 2011 to 2016 are provided in USD million. The ECG monitoring systems market based on the type of system is segmented into Resting ECG Monitoring Systems (Single Channel, 3 Channel, 6 Channels and 12 Channels), ECG Stress Testing Systems (Local and Imported), Holter Monitoring Systems (High End and Low End), and Event Monitoring Systems. A detailed market analysis and forecast for these segments including revenue analysis, volume analysis, pricing analysis and market share of the major players has been provided in this study, in terms of market revenue (USD million) for the period between 2007 and 2016. In addition, the report includes the average price of systems by category, average cost of test by system type and market share of major players by category. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for each system type for the forecast period between 2012 and 2016, while market size estimations have been made considering 2011 as the base year.

Based on geography, the global ECG monitoring systems market has been segmented into 12 national markets: the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil and Canada. The current and future market sizes (in terms of USD million) of the regional markets mentioned above have been provided in the report for the period between 2007 and 2016. Each regional market is explained thoroughly, including parameters such as volume-value and pricing analysis of each segment of the ECG monitoring systems market.

This report concludes with the company profiles section, which includes key information such as business overview, financial overview, segments, key products and recent developments related to the major market players in the ECG monitoring systems market. Some key players profiled in this report include GE Healthcare, Nihon Kohden, Philips Healthcare, Schiller AG, and Johnson & Johnson among others.

