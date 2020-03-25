The global Dry Eye Disease market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Dry Eye Disease market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

companies profiled in the report include Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Allergan plc, Shire plc, TRB Chemedica International SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Mitotech S.A. and FCI S.A.S.

The global dry eye disease market has been segmented as follows:

Global Dry Eye Disease Market, by Product

Artificial Tears

Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Cyclosporine

Corticosteroids

Lifitegrast

Punctal Plugs

Secretagogue

Others

Global Dry Eye Disease Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Global Dry Eye Disease Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



