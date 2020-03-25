The Global Drone Surveillance Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increase in Demand for Drone-Generated Data in Commercial Applications will drive the market.

The market growth is favored by advanced infotainment systems. Focus exclusively on data collection rather than expend time and energy worrying about health and safety is expected to drive the Drone Surveillance Market.

Issues Associated with Data Processing as well as prone to Cyber Attacks may hamper the market. Whereas high Adoption of drones by the developing economies for military applications owing to Rapid Technological Advancements is fueling the market.

Asia-pacific region is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over a forecasted period. Asia-Pacific is the largest power producer globally, and is the largest market for renewable energy generation across the globe.

The drones for energy industry market is emerging in countries such as China, India, and Japan, and is estimated to grow at a high rate in the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in this market include AeroVironment, Inc., DJI, Aeryon Labs Plc., Aibotix GmbH Limited, Ascending Technologies Inc., UAVision, and Others

