The Global Cytomegalovirus Treatment Market is one of the common herpesvirus infections with different symptoms, which occurs in people of all ages across the globe. This viral infection is communicable and can easily spread through body fluids such as blood, urine, saliva, semen and breast milk. The infection can spread easily through saliva or urine and the people infected with the CMV may have the virus in their saliva or urine for months. The disease can be transmitted from pregnant women to the baby during the delivery. Blood transfusion and infected organ transplant is yet another mode of disease transmission.

Key players profiled in the report includes: F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Vical, Inc., Sanofi, AiCuris Anti-infective Cures GmbH, Pfizer Inc., ViroPharma, Chimerix, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The key factor responsible for growth of cytomegalovirus infection is increasing public awareness related to infections which is fueling the growth of the market. However, unawareness of the infection in developing and undeveloped countries might restrict the market growth.in the forecast period.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Cytomegalovirus Treatment market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global Cytomegalovirus Treatment market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global Cytomegalovirus Treatment market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

On the basis of regions, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

On the basis of drug type, the market is split into:

Cidofovir

Foscarnet

Valganciclovir

Ganciclovir

Others

On the basis of infection type, the market is split into:

Retinitis

Pneumonia

Gastrointestinal Ulcers

Encephalitis

Other Infection Type.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is split into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Retail Pharmacies

Other Distribution Channels.

