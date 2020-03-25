The Global Connected Vehicles Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025 Rise in the Demand for Safer, More Efficient, and Convenient Driving will drive the market.

Connected Vehicles facilitate connectivity on wheels offering comfort, convenience, performance, safety, and security combined with powerful network technology could lead to a rapid growth of the market in the forecast period.

The market growth is favored by advanced infotainment systems. Need for constant connectivity, increased dependency on technology and the growing number of tech savvy people is expected to drive the Connected Vehicles Market.

Lack of Supporting Infrastructure for Connected Cars in Developing Countries may hamper the market. Whereas, various connectivity solutions have been developed by the car manufacturers and service providers, such as the

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connectivity platform is fueling the market.

Navigation segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over a forecasted period. This growth trend observed in the navigation segment is majorly due to the large scale adoption of this service into the connected cars.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Continental, Delphi, Denso, Bosch, Harman, NXP, and Others.

