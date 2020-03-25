Market Overview

The chromatography reagents are expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The major factors driving the growth of the market studied are increasing academic and commercial research & development (R&D) spending on pharmaceuticals, technological advancements in chromatography reagents, and the growing importance of chromatography tests in drug approvals. On the flip side, the high cost of chromatography systems serves as one of the major stumbling blocks in the growth of the studied market.

– Food & beverage segment dominated the market in 2018 and is likely to grow during the forecast period, which is expected to be fueled by continuous innovation & development of food & beverage products, and rising population adding to the food demand noticeably.

– The rising importance of green chromatography and growing use of chromatography technique in proteomics, genomics, and metabolomics medicines are likely to provide opportunities for the studied market during the forecast period.

– North America dominated the market across the globe, where the growth is majorly driven by the growing adoption of chromatography technique in pharmaceutical, and food & beverage industries.

Key Market Trends

Food & Beverage Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Chromatography reagents are extensively used in the food & beverages industry, for efficient purification of crystalline sugar and liquid sugar syrup.

– These reagents remove salt ions from the raw solutions and adsorb the yellowish-brown substances that give raw sugar its natural color.

– Ion exchange chromatography reagents can also simply and efficiently remove unwanted ionic compounds, such as, hardening elements or table salt, from gelatin, pectin, etc.

– Combinations of strongly acidic, gelled and weakly-basic chromatography reagents generally are used for this purpose. The chromatography reagents are certified in many countries, worldwide for the processing of food and drinking water.

– North America is currently the leader, in terms of consumption of chromatography reagents in the food & beverages industry. There are a large number of R&D activities, currently, in the United States, in the field of food purification, which is driving the market for chromatography reagents in the region.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increased adoption of chromatography technique, majorly in food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries drives the demand for chromatography reagents in the region.

– With the increase in aging population in the region, and rising number of critical diseases, healthcare expenditure has increased significantly in the region. This has increased R&D investments into the pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery and production, which has further increased the demand for chromatography technique and reagents in the region.

– United States stood as the largest consumer of chromatography reagents. In United States, the largest component of budget expenditure is healthcare.

– With growing aging population and critical diseases, the demand for monoclonal antibodies has increased noticeably in the country.

– Besides, United States spend significant resource on water & food purification in order to protect the health of the citizens, which further adds to the demand for chromatography reagents in the country.

– Hence, all such increasing R&D facilities, discovery and production of drugs, and robust demand for food & beverages, and pharmaceutical products in the region, are expected to drive the demand for chromatography reagents over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The chromatography reagents market is a consolidated market, where few players account for significant share of the market demand. Some of the major players in the market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tosoh Corporation, and General Electric, amongst others.

