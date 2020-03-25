LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market. Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Research Report: Toray Industries, ELG Carbon Fibre, SGL Carbon, Carbon Conversions, Carbon Fiber Recycling, Shocker Composites, Procotex Corporation, Alpha Recyclage Composites

Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by Type: Aerospace Scrap, Automotive Scrap, Others

Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market by Application: Automotive and Transportation, Consumer Goods, Sporting Goods, Industrial, Marine, Aerospace and Defense, Others

The global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber market.

Table Of Content

1 Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Overview

1.1 Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Product Overview

1.2 Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Aerospace Scrap

1.2.2 Automotive Scrap

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber by Application

4.1 Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive and Transportation

4.1.2 Consumer Goods

4.1.3 Sporting Goods

4.1.4 Industrial

4.1.5 Marine

4.1.6 Aerospace and Defense

4.1.7 Others

4.2 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.2 Europe Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber by Application

5 North America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Business

10.1 Toray Industries

10.1.1 Toray Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 Toray Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Toray Industries Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Toray Industries Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.1.5 Toray Industries Recent Development

10.2 ELG Carbon Fibre

10.2.1 ELG Carbon Fibre Corporation Information

10.2.2 ELG Carbon Fibre Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 ELG Carbon Fibre Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Toray Industries Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.2.5 ELG Carbon Fibre Recent Development

10.3 SGL Carbon

10.3.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

10.3.2 SGL Carbon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 SGL Carbon Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 SGL Carbon Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.3.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

10.4 Carbon Conversions

10.4.1 Carbon Conversions Corporation Information

10.4.2 Carbon Conversions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Carbon Conversions Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Carbon Conversions Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.4.5 Carbon Conversions Recent Development

10.5 Carbon Fiber Recycling

10.5.1 Carbon Fiber Recycling Corporation Information

10.5.2 Carbon Fiber Recycling Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Carbon Fiber Recycling Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Carbon Fiber Recycling Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.5.5 Carbon Fiber Recycling Recent Development

10.6 Shocker Composites

10.6.1 Shocker Composites Corporation Information

10.6.2 Shocker Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Shocker Composites Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Shocker Composites Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.6.5 Shocker Composites Recent Development

10.7 Procotex Corporation

10.7.1 Procotex Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Procotex Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Procotex Corporation Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Procotex Corporation Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.7.5 Procotex Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Alpha Recyclage Composites

10.8.1 Alpha Recyclage Composites Corporation Information

10.8.2 Alpha Recyclage Composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Alpha Recyclage Composites Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Alpha Recyclage Composites Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Products Offered

10.8.5 Alpha Recyclage Composites Recent Development

11 Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Chopped Recycled Carbon Fiber Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

