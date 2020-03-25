Global “Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

ResearchMoz in its recently published market study offers valuable regional as well as global insights related to the “Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED ” market. As per the study, the global “Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED ” market is estimated to reach a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period, 2019-2029.

The ResearchMoz team consists of highly experienced research analysts who have curated the market by carrying out extensive primary and secondary research. Further, to ensure that the users have a seamless experience while viewing the report, an overview of the “Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED ” is provided in the report.

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players such as OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH, LG Innotek, Lumileds Holding B.V., and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to chip scale package (CSP) LED. In January 2018, LG Innotek developed a “flip-chip LED package” that provides prominent luminous flux along with higher efficiency without affecting the performance. The product is in the form of chip scale packaging and is expected to be helpful for various backlighting applications worldwide.

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market Segments

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by Application

Backlight LED

Flash LED

Automotive Lighting

General Lighting

Others

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by End-user

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by Power Range

Low to Medium

High

Global Chip Scale Package (CSP) LED Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The Netherlands Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan Republic of Korea Taiwan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Israel Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



