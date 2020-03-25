Market Overview

The Chinese electric vehicle market is expected to register a CAGR of 33.64%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

With the growing environmental concerns, due to the rise in exhaust emissions, the country has been focusing and working towards the development of sustainable transportation. This, in turn, has resulted in the electrification of the transport sector.

China is the largest manufacturer and consumer of electric vehicles in the world. The growing domestic demand is being supported by national sales targets, favorable laws and subsidies, and municipal air-quality targets.

During the forecast period, the country will also see growth in the adoption of electric buses, as more than 30 Chinese cities have made plans to achieve 100% electrified public transit by 2020, including Guangzhou, Zhuhai, Dongguan, Foshan, and Zhongshan in the Pearl River Delta, as well as Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shaanxi, and Shandong. As of December 2018, Shenzhen, one of the megacities in the country, is operating 16,000 electric buses.

Scope of the Report

This study focuses on the electric vehicles market in China. This report breaks down the market based on key manufacturers, vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and drivetrain technologies.

The report excludes two wheelers and three wheelers.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles due to Government Norms

Witnessing rapid urbanization, and an increase in the number of vehicle sales, the country is determined to reduce the exhaust emissions from the vehicles. At the same time, the country also intends to reduce its dependence on oil imports, in turn, driving the demand for and sales of electric vehicles in the country.

In September 2017, China set the deadline of 2019 to impose tough new sales targets for electric plug-in and hybrid vehicles. The target states that auto manufacturers vehicle sales of pure electric and hybrid vehicles must represent at least 10% of their annual sales in the country. This share is expected to increase to 12% for 2020.

Also, some major cities and provinces are imposing more stringent restrictions. For instance, the city of Beijing only issues 10,000 permits for the registration of combustion-engine vehicles per month to encourage its inhabitants to switch to electric vehicles. These kind of measures are aiding China to formulate a resolute and optimistic prospect for the development of electric vehicles in the country, which is expected to drive the market.

Government Rolling Back Subsidies for Electric Vehicle Manufacturers

In 2010, the Chinese government introduced subsidies to promote EV sales, driven in part by the government desire to cut down pollution levels. But from 2016, the government has been steadily reducing subsidies for EVs, in an attempt to progressively shift costs back to EV makers. The reason for this scaling back subsidies is to encourage manufacturers to rely on innovation rather than on government assistance as the industry matures in the future.

In 2018, the Chinese government removed subsidies for vehicles that can travel less than 150 km (90 miles) in one charge. The latest round, announced in March 2019, will see subsidies for pure battery electric cars with a driving range of 400 km (250 miles) and above cut by half, to 25,000 Yuan (USD 3,700) per vehicle from 50,000 Yuan. Hence, in order to qualify for any subsidy, electric cars now need to have a range of at least 250 km.

Competitive Landscape

BYD is the leader in the China electric vehicle market, owing to its growing orders for passenger cars and electric buses from domestic, as well as international markets. The company sold 227,152 passenger vehicles in 2018, the highest among all companies in China. BYD also received an order to build 4,473 electric buses for Guangzhou city, under the tender of total 4,810 electric buses. SAIC is expected to be the second largest company followed by Geely and BAIC.

