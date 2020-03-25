The Global Chemical Detection Technology Market is expected to grow USD XX Million by 2025 at a CAGR of around XX % during the forecast period, 2020-2025. Chemical detection plays key role in the monitoring of chemical plants and industries. Chemical detection technology is designed to detect toxic industrial chemicals, chemical agents, and toxic industrial materials.

Global chemical detection technology market is mainly driven by defense sector. Chemical detection technology is widely used in the military and civilian agencies for detection of illicit drugs, explosives and TICs. Rise in number of people travelling worldwide coupled with security concerns at the airports are expected to fuel the market growth within forecast period. However, high chemical detection equipment along with high operating cost may hamper the market growth.

North America was the largest market for global Chemical Detection Technology market valued at XX billion in 2015 and is expected to register a double digit growth during the forecast period.

Key players covered in the report

• S. E. International, Inc.

• S2 Threat Detection Technologies

• Romtech, ChemImage Corp.

• Bruker Detection Corporation

• Implant Sciences Corporation

Defence sector accounted for largest share and is expected to show significant growth within the forecast period. Civil sector is another key segment of this market. On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into portable equipment and non portable equipments.

In terms of revene, North America held large chunk of market share in 2017. This is owing to rapid adoption of the technology and presence of key players in countries in the region. Asia Pacific and Middle & Africa are also expected to register significant growth, owing to rising risk of terrorism activities in the region.

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Application, and TECHNOLOGY Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Provide attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Chemical Detection Technology Market — Industry Outlook

4 Chemical Detection Technology Market By Type Outlook

5 Chemical Detection Technology Market By Application Outlook

12.1 Chemical Detection Technology Market By Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

