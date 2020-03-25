Market Overview

The market for carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Growing demand from the aerospace industry and a rising preference for fuel efficient and light-weight vehicles are the major factors driving the market. However, the high cost of the CFRP and inadequate production capacity are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586742

– Automotive industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for light-weight vehicles.

– Shifting focus on the development of low-cost products and technologies is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries such as China and India.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Automotive Sector

– Growing environmental concerns, due to the increasing amounts of exhaust emissions are consistently putting pressure on automobile manufacturers to manufacture vehicles that are fuel-efficient and, in turn, that aid in minimizing emissions. Light-weight materials and designs have become an important aspect when designing and manufacturing automobiles.

– In addition, driving dynamics are also a major point of interest. The shifting focus of the governments across the world toward minimizing carbon emissions and enhancing the fuel economy (as per Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards) of the vehicle has increased the importance of lightweight materials in the production of automobiles.

– Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) are considered to be a key ingredient in numerous areas of the automobile industry. They aid in reducing carbon emissions and ensure the creation of lightweight and environment-friendly vehicles. Automobile manufacturers have started replacing steel and aluminum components (used in the manufacturing the automotive components and parts, and body) with CFRP.

– With the growing demand from the automotive sector, the maket for Carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) is projected to increase at a high rate during the forecast period.

Place a purchase order @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586742

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global CFRP market owing to widespread adoption in industrial and automotive sectors in countries, like India and China.

– The aviation industry in China is said to be adding around 6,000 new airplanes between 2016 and 2033. China’s domestic air passenger market experienced the biggest incremental rise, in terms of the number of journeys made by passengers in 2018, when compared to 2017. The increase in the number of passengers encourages the government to invest more in the production of more flights, which, in turn, increases the consumption of CFRP.

– Japan has its own Japan Carbon Fiber Manufacturers Association, which merged with the Japan Chemical Fibers Association in July 2014. The major end-user industry which uses CFRP in Japan includes aircraft and aerospace, automobiles, sports and recreational, building and civil engineering, wind energy, electronics, and medical science.

– Industries like sports & leisure, building & construction, and wind power industry, are continuously finding newer applications for CFRPs, which will further ignite the growth of CFRP market in Asia-Pacific during the studied period.

Competitive Landscape

The Carbon Fiber Rienforced Plastic (CFRP) market is partly fragmented and is dominated by very few players. Some of these major players include Solvay, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Nikkiso Co Ltd, Allred & Associates Inc., and Röchling Group.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/3586742

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand from Aerospace Industry

4.1.2 Rising Demand for Fuel Efficient and Light-weight Vehicles

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of the CRFP

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Resin Type

5.1.1 Thermosetting CFRP

5.1.2 Thermoplastics CFRP

5.2 End-User Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Sports and Leisure

5.2.4 Building & Construction

5.2.5 Wind Power Industry

5.2.6 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Solvay

6.4.2 He

Continued….

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic-cfrp-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155