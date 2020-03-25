This report focuses on the global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2374123

The key players covered in this study

Exxon Mobil

Wal-Mart Stores

General Motors

Ford Motor

DaimlerChrysler

Royal Dutch/Shell Group

BP

General Electric

Mitsubishi

Toyota Motor

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Equipment Expenditure

Property Expenditure

Industrial Buildings Expenditure

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

Small And Medium Enterprises

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-capital-expenditure-capex-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Equipment Expenditure

1.4.3 Property Expenditure

1.4.4 Industrial Buildings Expenditure

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Large Enterprise

1.5.3 Small And Medium Enterprises

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size

2.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in China

7.3 China Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in India

10.3 India Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type

10.4 India Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Exxon Mobil

12.1.1 Exxon Mobil Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction

12.1.4 Exxon Mobil Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Exxon Mobil Recent Development

12.2 Wal-Mart Stores

12.2.1 Wal-Mart Stores Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction

12.2.4 Wal-Mart Stores Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Wal-Mart Stores Recent Development

12.3 General Motors

12.3.1 General Motors Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction

12.3.4 General Motors Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 General Motors Recent Development

12.4 Ford Motor

12.4.1 Ford Motor Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction

12.4.4 Ford Motor Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Ford Motor Recent Development

12.5 DaimlerChrysler

12.5.1 DaimlerChrysler Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction

12.5.4 DaimlerChrysler Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 DaimlerChrysler Recent Development

12.6 Royal Dutch/Shell Group

12.6.1 Royal Dutch/Shell Group Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction

12.6.4 Royal Dutch/Shell Group Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Royal Dutch/Shell Group Recent Development

12.7 BP

12.7.1 BP Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction

12.7.4 BP Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 BP Recent Development

12.8 General Electric

12.8.1 General Electric Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction

12.8.4 General Electric Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 General Electric Recent Development

12.9 Mitsubishi

12.9.1 Mitsubishi Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction

12.9.4 Mitsubishi Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

12.10 Toyota Motor

12.10.1 Toyota Motor Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Introduction

12.10.4 Toyota Motor Revenue in Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Toyota Motor Recent Development

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2374123

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155