Automated Guided Vehicle Industry studies an unmanned, computer-controlled mobile transport unit used for material handling and transportation in a wide range of industries. Also known as a self-guided vehicle or self-propelled vehicle, an AGV is a vehicle that is powered by a battery or an electric motor and is able to perform tasks without human supervision or operation.

Automated guided vehicle, which are widely used for material handling in various industries such as automotive, manufacturing, food & beverage, aerospace, healthcare, logistics, retail, and others, have proved to be very useful in catering to the growing need for automation in industrial material handling.

Much of the fast growth in the industry grew out of the desire from companies to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency. During the past five years, industry operators rolled out new high technology products, such as automated pallet trucks that use laser target, gyroscopic, optical and magnetic navigation systems.

The worldwide market for Automated Guided Vehicle is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 1880 million US$ in 2024, from 1250 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Automated Guided Vehicle Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Daifuku, Atab, Meidensha, Rocla, Dematic, Egemin, Swisslog, Aichikikai, JBT, DS Automotion, AGVE Group, Seegrid, Aethon, EK AUTOMATION, Toyota, Hitachi, Siasun, CSTCKM, MTD and Yonegy

Market Segment by Type covers:

Unit Load Type

Automated Forklift Type

Tugger Type

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Production & Manufacturing

Distribution & Logistics

