Anti-Static Packaging Materials Industry studies packaging containers which could protect the content from static damage. They are mainly used for packaging electronic components. Anti-static packaging materials usually include anti-static bag, anti-static sponge, anti-static grid, etc.

The anti-static packaging materials are mainly used in electronic industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry and others Report data showed that 72.61% of the anti-static packaging materials market demand in electronic industry, 15.19% % in chemical industry, and 7.49% in pharmaceutical industry in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more anti-static packaging materials. So, anti-static packaging materials have a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the sales price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status.

The worldwide market for Anti-Static Packaging Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.0% over the next five years, will reach 470 million US$ in 2025, from 370 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Anti-Static Packaging Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Anti-Static Packaging Materials Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Miller Packaging, Desco Industries, Dou Yee, BHO TECH, DaklaPack, Sharp Packaging Systems, Mil-Spec Packaging, Polyplus Packaging, Pall Corporation, TIP Corporation, Kao Chia, Sewha, Cir-Q-Tech Tako, MK Master, LPS Industries, Taipei Pack, Advance Packaging, Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging, Taiwan Lamination, Shin Harn Plastic, Anand Engineering Udyog, Selen Science & Technology, TA&A, Sanwei Antistatic, Btree Industry, Commodities Source Industrial, ACE ESD(Shanghai), Junyue New Material, Betpak Packaging, Heyi Packaging, Shanghai Jinghou, Fujingtang, Baiyou Packaging Material, Pinyao Packaging Material, Wentianhao Packaging, Beihong Packaging, Yuyi Packaging and Xinbao Ruifeng

Market Segment by Type covers:

Electrostatic shielding type

Static conductive type

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Electronic

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Anti-Static Packaging Materials Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Anti-Static Packaging Materials, with sales, revenue, and price of Anti-Static Packaging Materials, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Anti-Static Packaging Materials, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Anti-Static Packaging Materials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Anti-Static Packaging Materials sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

