Synchronous condensers are synchronous motors that are usually engaged for power factor correction in power lines. Electrical circuits including induction motors or inductive loads are usually encountered with lagging power factors, due to which the efficiency of the system goes down. Lagging power factors result in the loss of energy. Theses condensers are presented in such circuits to cancel out the lagging power factor. Synchronous condensers also support in improving the efficiency of long power transmission lines. Also, synchronous condensers help in avoiding short circuit conditions and transient fault conditions in power grids, due to their capacity to absorb and produce reactive power.

Key players profiled in the report includes: Fuji Electric, Siemens, ABB, Sustainable Power Systems, WEG Electric Corp., Ideal Electric, BRUSH Group, Siemens AG, Voith GmBH, Hyundai Idela Electric Co.

The increasing demand for renewable power generation and growing need for power factor correction are anticipated to drive the air cooling synchronous condenser market. However, high maintenance and equipment cost are hindering the growth of the market.

The regional analysis provided in the research study offers a complete study on the growth of the global Air Cooling Synchronous Condenser market in different regions and countries. Readers are also provided with comprehensive competitive analysis, which includes detailed profiling of leading players operating in the global Air Cooling Synchronous Condenser market. The report provides accurate data and insights related to the global Air Cooling Synchronous Condenser market, which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production growth rate, and revenue.

The air cooling synchronous condenser market is primarily segmented based on different starting method, reactive power rating, application and regions.

Based on Starting Method, the market is divided into:

Static frequency converter

Pony motor

Others

Based on reactive power rating, the market is divided into:

Up to 100 MVAr

100-200 MVAr

Above 200 MVAr

Others

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Electrical Utilities and Grid Operators

Metal and Mining

Marine

Oil and Gas

Others

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, research and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, and end use trends and dynamics, and production trends were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIP), which typically include:

Government Body and Association

Research Institutes.

