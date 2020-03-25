LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. Importantly, the report digs deep into critical aspects of the competitive landscape and future changes in market competition. In addition, it provides pricing analysis, industry chain analysis, product and application analysis, and other vital studies to give a complete picture of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. Furthermore, it equips players with exhaustive market analysis to help them to identify key business prospects available in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. The result-oriented recommendations and suggestions provided in the report could help players to develop their business, increase profits, and make important changes in their business strategies.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section. Key Players Mentioned in the

Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Research Report: PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems, The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International, Kansai Paint, Hempel A/S

Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market by Type: Solvent Based, Water Based, Powder Coatings, Others

Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market by Application: General Industrial, Protective, Automotive OEM, Industrial Wood, Automotive Refinish

The global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating market?

Table Of Content

1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Overview

1.1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Product Overview

1.2 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Solvent Based

1.2.2 Water Based

1.2.3 Powder Coatings

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Application

4.1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Segment by Application

4.1.1 General Industrial

4.1.2 Protective

4.1.3 Automotive OEM

4.1.4 Industrial Wood

4.1.5 Automotive Refinish

4.2 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Application

4.5.2 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating by Application

5 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Business

10.1 PPG Industries

10.1.1 PPG Industries Corporation Information

10.1.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 PPG Industries Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 PPG Industries Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products Offered

10.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

10.2 Akzo Nobel NV

10.2.1 Akzo Nobel NV Corporation Information

10.2.2 Akzo Nobel NV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Akzo Nobel NV Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 PPG Industries Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products Offered

10.2.5 Akzo Nobel NV Recent Development

10.3 Axalta Coating Systems

10.3.1 Axalta Coating Systems Corporation Information

10.3.2 Axalta Coating Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Axalta Coating Systems Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Axalta Coating Systems Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products Offered

10.3.5 Axalta Coating Systems Recent Development

10.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company

10.4.1 The Sherwin-Williams Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 The Sherwin-Williams Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 The Sherwin-Williams Company Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 The Sherwin-Williams Company Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products Offered

10.4.5 The Sherwin-Williams Company Recent Development

10.5 RPM International

10.5.1 RPM International Corporation Information

10.5.2 RPM International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 RPM International Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 RPM International Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products Offered

10.5.5 RPM International Recent Development

10.6 Kansai Paint

10.6.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kansai Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Kansai Paint Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kansai Paint Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products Offered

10.6.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

10.7 Hempel A/S

10.7.1 Hempel A/S Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hempel A/S Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hempel A/S Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hempel A/S Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Products Offered

10.7.5 Hempel A/S Recent Development

…

11 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Acrylic Resin-based Industrial Coating Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

