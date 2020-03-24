X-ray Market insights offered in a recent report

March 24, 2020
 |  No Comments

The global X-ray market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The X-ray market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the X-ray are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global X-ray market.

segmented as follows:

 
Global X-ray Market, by Product Type
  • Stationary X-ray
  • Portable X-ray
    • Mobile X-ray
    • Handheld X-ray
Global X-ray Market, by Technology
  • Analog X-ray
  • Digital X-ray
    • Computed Radiography
    • Direct Digital Radiography

Global X-ray Detectors Market, by Type

  • Photostimulable Storage Phosphor (PSP) Detectors
  • Flat Panel Detectors
    • Indirect FPDs
    • Direct FPDs
  • Other X-ray Detectors (CCD, CMOS, X-ray Films, etc.)
Global X-ray Market, by Applications
  • Cardiovascular
  • Respiratory
  • Dental
  • Mammography
  • Others (Abdominal, Orthopedic, etc.)
Global X-ray Market, by Geography
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Africa
  • Rest of the World (RoW)