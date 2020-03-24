LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Wooden Decking Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Wooden Decking market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Wooden Decking market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Wooden Decking market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Wooden Decking Market Research Report: Humboldt Redwood Company, West Fraser Timber, UPM-Kymmene Corporation, Mendocino Redwood Company, Universal Forest Products, Weyerhaeuser Company, Cox Industries, Setra Group, Metsä Group, James Latham, Vetedy Group

Global Wooden Decking Market by Type: Pressure Treated Wood, Redwood, Cedar, Others

Global Wooden Decking Market by Application: Residential, Non-residential

The Wooden Decking market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Wooden Decking market. In this chapter of the Wooden Decking report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Wooden Decking report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Wooden Decking market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Wooden Decking market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Wooden Decking market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Wooden Decking market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Wooden Decking market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Wooden Decking market?

Table of Contents

1 Wooden Decking Market Overview

1.1 Wooden Decking Product Overview

1.2 Wooden Decking Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Pressure Treated Wood

1.2.2 Redwood

1.2.3 Cedar

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Wooden Decking Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Wooden Decking Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Wooden Decking Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Wooden Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Wooden Decking Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Wooden Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Wooden Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Wooden Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Wooden Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Wooden Decking Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Wooden Decking Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Wooden Decking Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Wooden Decking Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Wooden Decking Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Wooden Decking Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Wooden Decking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Wooden Decking Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Wooden Decking Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Wooden Decking as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Wooden Decking Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Wooden Decking Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Wooden Decking Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Wooden Decking Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Wooden Decking Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Wooden Decking Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Wooden Decking Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Wooden Decking Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Wooden Decking Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Wooden Decking Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Wooden Decking Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Wooden Decking Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Wooden Decking Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Wooden Decking Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Wooden Decking by Application

4.1 Wooden Decking Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Non-residential

4.2 Global Wooden Decking Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Wooden Decking Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Wooden Decking Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Wooden Decking Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Wooden Decking by Application

4.5.2 Europe Wooden Decking by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Wooden Decking by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Wooden Decking by Application

5 North America Wooden Decking Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Wooden Decking Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Wooden Decking Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Wooden Decking Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Wooden Decking Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Wooden Decking Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Wooden Decking Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Wooden Decking Business

10.1 Humboldt Redwood Company

10.1.1 Humboldt Redwood Company Corporation Information

10.1.2 Humboldt Redwood Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Humboldt Redwood Company Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Humboldt Redwood Company Wooden Decking Products Offered

10.1.5 Humboldt Redwood Company Recent Development

10.2 West Fraser Timber

10.2.1 West Fraser Timber Corporation Information

10.2.2 West Fraser Timber Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 West Fraser Timber Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 West Fraser Timber Recent Development

10.3 UPM-Kymmene Corporation

10.3.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Wooden Decking Products Offered

10.3.5 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Mendocino Redwood Company

10.4.1 Mendocino Redwood Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mendocino Redwood Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Mendocino Redwood Company Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Mendocino Redwood Company Wooden Decking Products Offered

10.4.5 Mendocino Redwood Company Recent Development

10.5 Universal Forest Products

10.5.1 Universal Forest Products Corporation Information

10.5.2 Universal Forest Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Universal Forest Products Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Universal Forest Products Wooden Decking Products Offered

10.5.5 Universal Forest Products Recent Development

10.6 Weyerhaeuser Company

10.6.1 Weyerhaeuser Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 Weyerhaeuser Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Weyerhaeuser Company Wooden Decking Products Offered

10.6.5 Weyerhaeuser Company Recent Development

10.7 Cox Industries

10.7.1 Cox Industries Corporation Information

10.7.2 Cox Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Cox Industries Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Cox Industries Wooden Decking Products Offered

10.7.5 Cox Industries Recent Development

10.8 Setra Group

10.8.1 Setra Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Setra Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Setra Group Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Setra Group Wooden Decking Products Offered

10.8.5 Setra Group Recent Development

10.9 Metsä Group

10.9.1 Metsä Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Metsä Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Metsä Group Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Metsä Group Wooden Decking Products Offered

10.9.5 Metsä Group Recent Development

10.10 James Latham

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Wooden Decking Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 James Latham Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 James Latham Recent Development

10.11 Vetedy Group

10.11.1 Vetedy Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Vetedy Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Vetedy Group Wooden Decking Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Vetedy Group Wooden Decking Products Offered

10.11.5 Vetedy Group Recent Development

11 Wooden Decking Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Wooden Decking Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Wooden Decking Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

