Scope of WiFi Wireless Speakers Market: Wireless speakers are loudspeakers which receive audio signals using radio frequency (RF) waves rather than over audio cables. The two most popular RF frequencies that support audio transmission to wireless loudspeakers include a variation of WiFi IEEE 802.11 while others depends on Bluetooth to transmit audio data to the receiving speaker.WiFi is almost as ubiquitous as Bluetooth, but not quite. WiFi is sometimes referred to by its technical label, IEEE 802.11. Most smartphones, tablets and laptops have WiFi onboard. WiFi has a greater range than Bluetooth – perhaps as much as 120 feet indoors, but the actual range may be less. With some planning, WiFi can cover an entire house.One way to assure maximum coverage is to locate the WiFi router in the center of a house, or where its coverage is most useful. For example, if you want to use wireless speakers mainly in a bedroom and on a patio, place the router central to those locations. If needed, a WiFi bridge can be added to further extend the range. Although a “line of sight” is not needed, walls and partitions will decrease the range. As with Bluetooth, there are differences in WiFi hardware. Some chips can provide more range than others, and are less sensitive to interference. However, WiFi signals can experience interference from devices such as microwave ovens. As with Bluetooth, WiFi has evolved. Version “n” is currently the fastest and has the greatest range, but all types of WiFi can convey audio signals.Importantly, audio signals can be conveyed via WiFi using a lossless codec; with this method, there is absolutely no loss of audio fidelity as the data signal travels across the WiFi network. The digital bits at the receiver are identical to the bits at the source. One downside is that different wireless systems, while they may all use WiFi, use incompatible data formatting. So, the systems are incompatible; for example, Apple and Android run into this problem. We’ll discuss this in a later installment.Setting up a WiFi based system can sometimes be tricky. For example, you might need to enter a security password. Some WiFi routers have a WPS (WiFi Protected Setup) feature; this allows secure connection without needing a password. One of the most important considerations when buying a WiFi-based wireless system is to make sure that setup and operation is clearly defined.The choice of Bluetooth or WiFi is clear. Bluetooth is a universal standard and easy to use. But, its range is quite limited and sound quality is restricted. WiFi systems have a wider range and can offer excellent fidelity. But, different systems that use WiFi are incompatible, and setup may be difficult.The growth of the market for WiFi Wireless Speakers can be attributed to the continuous technological innovations in home audio devices and growing consumer demand for high-performance home theater experience owing to increased disposable income. In addition, developments in Wi-Fi speakers, and dedicated speaker docks are expected to increase consumer spending on audio equipment to enhance audio quality. Suppliers and manufacturers of such equipment are increasingly focusing on expanding in the market by making these systems user friendly and visually less intrusive. Also, there is an increasing demand for portable audio equipment, which has the ability to stream high-quality audio content from the Internet. Therefore, the advancements in digital technology, with changing media options from conventional to modern system, are contributing to the growth of the market for WiFi Wireless Speakers.The North America to hold the largest share of the WiFi Wireless Speakers market in 2017The WiFi Wireless Speakers market in the North America is likely to be driven by the increase in sale and installation of home entertainment devices. The growing population of music listeners, increasing digital music sales, and popularity of the audio & video entertainment segment are expected to influence the regional market positively over the next decade. The US is at the forefront of installing and buying the upcoming technologies such as home entertainment systems.Furthermore, a multitude of consumers are drawn to portable devices such as laptops, smartphones, tablets equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity since these devices enable users to stream content wirelessly.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Portable

☯ Stationary

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Home Application

☯ Commercial

☯ Automotive

☯ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, WiFi Wireless Speakers market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

