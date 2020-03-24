Kemira Oyj, GE Water & Process Technologies, and BASF-SE will continue to be the top 3 players in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market, collectively accounting for 11.5%-14.7% revenue share in 2016. Organic expansion at tactical locations remains a key business strategy for leading players in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market.

Global consumption of water and wastewater treatment chemicals is expected to grow by 1.5% in 2016 to reach nearly 6,485 KT. Demand will be sustained by decreasing fresh water resources, especially in industrial applications. Increasing government regulations and resurgence in the industrial sector, following the sub-prime crisis, are other key factors that will fuel demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals in 2016.

Recycling of wastewater for complete in-situ processing attaining zero discharge is a key trend influencing demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals. Use of advanced biological wastewater treatment procedures and development of central wastewater treatment are other key trends impacting the growth of the global market.

By application, cooling water treatment will continue to account for leading market share, representing 37.13% of total revenues in 2016. Demand for water and wastewater treatment chemicals from this segment is expected to reach nearly 2,373 KT in 2016, up from 2,334 KT in 2015. High usage of cooling water in various manufacturing processes is expected to fuel demand from this application segment.

Oil & gas, power, and mining will remain the top 3 end-users in the global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market. These 3 segments are expected to collectively account for nearly 49% revenue share of the market in 2016. High wastewater generation will continue to push demand for treatment chemicals in these end-use sectors.

Corrosion and scale inhibitors are the sought-after treatment chemicals and account for leading share of the market by product type. Demand for corrosion and scale inhibitors is expected to reach nearly 1,843 KT in 2016, and this will represent a market value worth US$ 11,468.5 Mn.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will remain the largest market for water and wastewater treatment chemicals globally, accounting for 32.9% revenue share of the market in 2016. Demand will also be robust in North America and Western Europe where steady adoption in end-use industries will drive the growth of the market.

Long-term Outlook: The global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.2% in terms of revenues during the forecast period 2016-2026. APEJ will continue to be the largest market for water and wastewater treatment chemicals during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Kemira Oyj

ION EXCHANGE (I) Ltd

Thermax Ltd

BASF-SE

GE Water & Process Technologies

Dorf Ketal

Chembond India Ltd

SNF Floerger

Vasu Chemicals

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Goldcrest

Shandong Taihe Water Treatment Technologies Co., Ltd.

Shandong XinTai Water Treatment Technology Co., Ltd

