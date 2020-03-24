The global Water based Inks market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein resin type, technology, and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global water-based inks market by segmenting it in terms of resin type, technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for water-based inks in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report includes profiles of major companies operating in the global water-based inks market. The global market is dominated by large-sized players operating in the market. Key players in the market include Sun Chemical Corporation, Flint Group, Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA, and Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of volume and value) of the global water-based inks market for the base year 2018 and forecast for the period from 2019 to 2027. The market size and forecast for each segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Water-based Inks Market, by Resin Type

Acrylic

Polyester

Maleic

Others (including Polyurethane and Phenolic)

Global Water-based Inks Market, by Technology

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (including Screen Printing, Sheet-fed Printing, and Offset Printing)

Global Water-based Inks Market, by Application

Packaging

Publication

Tags & Labels

Others (including Decorative Printing and Product Printing)

Global Water-based Inks Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2018 to 2027 to identify growth opportunities and key market developments

Analysis of products and applications, wherein water-based inks are used

Identification of key factors useful for building a roadmap of upcoming opportunities in the water-based inks market at global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global water-based inks market between 2019 and 2027

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market

Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers operating in the global water-based inks market

