Global "UK Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Update 2019" Market Research Study

According to the report, the growth of the "UK Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Update 2019" market is primarily driven by an array of factors. The well-curated market research offers a detailed analysis of the leading companies operating in the global "UK Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Update 2019" market wherein the production techniques, market share, revenue analysis, product pricing analysis, and revenue generation of each company is included.

The report evaluates the current state of the global “UK Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Update 2019” market in terms of volume (X units), consumption, value (Mn/Bn), production and more. In addition, the study tracks the latest proceedings within the various market segments, end use industries, geographies, and regulatory landscape.

The report bifurcates the global “UK Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Update 2019” market on the basis of product type. The multiple products covered in the report include:

Summary

Professional indemnity insurers are taking steps to address unsustainable levels of unprofitability caused by years of fierce competition and underpricing. In this saturated market, growth will continue to be largely driven by underlying economic performance and premium rate rises, which are anticipated to continue in 2020. Price rises and changing insurer appetites are leading to increased switching among SMEs at renewal, as well as shifts in the competitive landscape.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the UK professional indemnity insurance market. It looks at market size as well as changes in premiums, claims, distribution, regulation, and future opportunities, including our proprietary GWP forecasts. It provides a thorough analysis of the distribution dynamics in the SME segment, leveraging findings from our 2019 UK SME Insurance Survey.

Scope

– The UK professional indemnity insurance market was worth 1.97bn in 2019, marking growth of 14.4%.

– We anticipate higher rates of growth to continue in 2020, although premium rate rises will be tempered by uncertain economic performance.

– There has been little growth in the penetration of professional indemnity insurance among SMEs. We estimate that 46-55% of SMEs have PII – a figure that has remained broadly the same over the last two years.

– SME switching levels have increased, with 13.5% of medium-sized companies changing provider in 2019.

What valuable insights does the report provide?

The market study includes a thorough assessment of the various trends influencing the regional markets

An in-depth study of the current and projected opportunities for market players active in the global “UK Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Update 2019” market.

Assessment of top-tier market players and their position in the current market landscape

Growth prospects of the various market segments

Product-wise adoption analysis in terms of value, share, and volume

Important doubts addressed in the report:

What are the factors that are expected to define the roadmap of the global “UK Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Update 2019” market over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to draw the attention of the stakeholders in the upcoming years?

Why are the sales of product 1 outpacing that of product 2?

What is the primary area of focus among market players to gain a competitive edge?

What does the future hold in store for the global “UK Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Update 2019” market?

