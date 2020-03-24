Global “Thermal Printer ” market research report from ResearchMoz’s perspective

Competitive Analysis

some of the key players participating in the global thermal printer market landscape. This part of the report covers the strategic and financial status of the important contributors to the global market revenue. Some of the key vendors included in the report are Avery Dennison Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, Toshiba Tec Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corp, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd, SATO Holdings Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Bixolon Co., Ltd, HellermannTyton Group PLC, Connectivity Ltd, Brady Corporation, CognitiveTPG, LLC, Star Micronics, America, Inc., Bematech International Corporation, Gainscha Technology Group Company, Citizen Systems Japan Co., Ltd., Shandong New Beiyang Information Technology Co., Ltd, Shenzhen ICOD Digital Co., Ltd, TransAct Technologies Incorporated, and Domino Printing Sciences PLC. It has been found that the leading manufacturers are focusing on developing a standalone thermal printer with storage capacity to achieve cost efficiency and improved functionality.

Key Takeaways

The penetration of thermal printing technology for barcode printing is more than 85%, which is anticipated to increase in next few years.

Growing adoption of flexible packaging will continue to generate the demand for barcode printing, eventually pushing the scenario of thermal printer market.

Around 50% share of the total market value is being contributed by the retail and consumer goods sector.

High speed, high performance, low cost, and low maintenance are the key attributes responsible for growing sales of thermal printers, worldwide.

Mobiles printers are witnessing robust sales, especially in developing regional markets.

What information does the report on the “Thermal Printer ” market offer to the readers?

Detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the various market segments including, end use, region, product type.

An extensive assessment of the various factors expected to influence the dynamics of the global and regional “Thermal Printer ” market through the forecast period.

Recent mergers, acquisition, collaborations, and regional and domestic company expansions

Influence of the evolving regulations and technological advancements on the overall prospects of the global “Thermal Printer ” market

Complete assessment of the year-on-year growth of the “Thermal Printer ” market in terms of value, share, and volume

Important queries catered to in the presented market assessment

What are the current trends that are projected to impact the growth of the “Thermal Printer ” market through the forecast period?

Which is the most attractive market segment from the consumer’s point of view?

What are the various factors that could potentially hinder the growth of the “Thermal Printer market”?

Which region is likely to provide abundant lucrative opportunities for market players?

How are market players adapting to the evolving technological advances?

