Key Players in the Telehealth Market Some of the key players operating in the global telehealth market include Medtronic plc, Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Medvivo Group Ltd., Vidyo, Care Innovations, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., LLC, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, and General Electric Company.

Cardiology and Radiology stands at leading applications of telehealth. Teleradiology has conquered a major global teleheath market share during last year. Mental and behavioral health has major imprint of telehealth. Significant rise observed in health issues with lack of health providers is an acknowledged opportunity for global telehealth industry to meet the increased demand for mental health services.

Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on China, Japan and India is expected to receive evident highest growth. The major contributing factors to this growth are favorable initiatives for the adoption of telepathology in China, geriatric population in Japan and high internet penetration in India. Moreover, growing number of HCIT programs, increasing medical tourism in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and India; and up-scaled funding in telehealth in Australia are most significant drivers for telehealth market growth in Asia-Pacific region.

In the U.S., the global telehealth market is driven by implementation of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), upcoming regulatory policies and shortage of physicians. In Canada, rising market growth is backed by rising healthcare spending and climbed number of events and conferences that are creating awareness about telehealth service in the region.

The global Telehealth market offers a thorough study of all the important aspects of the market. Moreover, the report provides historical information with future forecast over the forecast period. Various important factors such as market trends, revenue growth patterns market shares and demand and supply are included in almost all the market research report for every industry. Some of the important aspects analyzed in the report includes market share, production, key regions, revenue rate as well as key players.

The study is done with the help of analysis such as SWOT analysis and PESTEL analysis. A significant development has been recorded by the market of Telehealth, in past few years. This Telehealth report also provides the readers with detailed figures at which the Telehealth market was valued in the historical year and its expected growth in upcoming years. Besides, analysis also forecasts the CAGR at which the Telehealth is expected to mount and major factors driving market’s growth.

The study of various segments of the global Telehealth market are also covered in the research report. In addition to that, for the forecast period’s determination of factors like market size and the competitive landscape of the market is analyzed in the report. Due to the increasing globalization and digitization, there are new trends coming to the market every day. The research report provides the in-depth analysis of all these trends.

Moreover, this research study focuses on the broad landscape of this market with its progress prospects over the forecast period. Additionally, the research study also encompasses a discussion of the leading players operating in the global Telehealth market. Likewise, the study also covers the several major regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and MEA.

