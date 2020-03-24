The global Superconducting Fault Current Limiter market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global superconducting fault current limiter market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The key players profiled in the global superconducting fault current limiter market includes ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, Nexans, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, Applied Materials, Inc., Northern Powergrid, Superconductor Technologies, Inc., and American Superconductor (AMSC). These companies are focusing on expanding their business through strategic acquisitions and partnerships with several end-use industries.

Market Segmentation:

Superconducting Fault Current Limiter Market, by Type

Resistive SFCL

Shielded-core SFCL

Saturable-core SFCL

Superconducting Fault Current Limiter Market, by End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Power Station

Transmission & Distribution Grid

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the superconducting fault current limiter market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



