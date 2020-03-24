The global Specialty Fertilizers market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2019 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Specialty Fertilizers market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Specialty Fertilizers are covered in the report.

Market Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global specialty fertilizers market by segmenting it in terms of type, crop type, and compound. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for specialty fertilizers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual type, crop type, and compounds in all the regions.

Global Specialty Fertilizers Market: Competitive Landscape

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global specialty fertilizers market. Key players in the specialty fertilizers market include Yara International ASA, Agrium Inc., The Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc., Israel Chemical Limited, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A., Haifa Chemicals Limited, Coromandel International Limited, among others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, overall revenue, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report segments the global specialty fertilizers market as follows:

Specialty fertilizers Market: Type Analysis

Slow Release Fertilizers

Controlled Release Fertilizers

Nutrition and Urease Inhibitors

Micro nutrient Fertilizers

Others

Specialty fertilizers Market: Crop Type Analysis

Cereals & Oilseeds

Turf & Ornamentals

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Specialty fertilizers Market: Compound Analysis

Nitrogen Compounds

Phosphate Compounds

Potash Compounds

NPK Compounds

Specialty fertilizers Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France Germany Italy Poland Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



