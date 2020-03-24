Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast By 2026|Phillips Lighting Holding, OSRAM Licht, ABB(Cooper Industries)
Complete study of the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market include _, Phillips Lighting Holding, OSRAM Licht, ABB(Cooper Industries), Dialight, Samsung, General Electric, Cree, Virtual Extension, Zumtobel Group, Sharp
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry.
Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Segment By Type:
, Continuity Measurement, Voltage Measurement, Resistance Measurement
Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Segment By Application:
Industrial Lighting, Commercial Lighting, Residential Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Others
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting market?
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Overview
1.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Overview
1.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Solid-State Lighting
1.2.2 Hid Lighting
1.2.3 Plasma And Induction Lighting
1.2.4 Fluorescent Lighting
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application
4.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Segment by Application
4.1.1 Industrial Lighting
4.1.2 Commercial Lighting
4.1.3 Residential Lighting
4.1.4 Automotive Lighting
4.1.5 Others
4.2 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application
4.5.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting by Application 5 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Business
10.1 Phillips Lighting Holding
10.1.1 Phillips Lighting Holding Corporation Information
10.1.2 Phillips Lighting Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Phillips Lighting Holding Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Phillips Lighting Holding Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered
10.1.5 Phillips Lighting Holding Recent Development
10.2 OSRAM Licht
10.2.1 OSRAM Licht Corporation Information
10.2.2 OSRAM Licht Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 OSRAM Licht Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 OSRAM Licht Recent Development
10.3 ABB(Cooper Industries)
10.3.1 ABB(Cooper Industries) Corporation Information
10.3.2 ABB(Cooper Industries) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 ABB(Cooper Industries) Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ABB(Cooper Industries) Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered
10.3.5 ABB(Cooper Industries) Recent Development
10.4 Dialight
10.4.1 Dialight Corporation Information
10.4.2 Dialight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Dialight Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Dialight Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered
10.4.5 Dialight Recent Development
10.5 Samsung
10.5.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.5.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Samsung Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Samsung Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered
10.5.5 Samsung Recent Development
10.6 General Electric
10.6.1 General Electric Corporation Information
10.6.2 General Electric Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 General Electric Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 General Electric Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered
10.6.5 General Electric Recent Development
10.7 Cree
10.7.1 Cree Corporation Information
10.7.2 Cree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Cree Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Cree Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered
10.7.5 Cree Recent Development
10.8 Virtual Extension
10.8.1 Virtual Extension Corporation Information
10.8.2 Virtual Extension Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Virtual Extension Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Virtual Extension Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered
10.8.5 Virtual Extension Recent Development
10.9 Zumtobel Group
10.9.1 Zumtobel Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Zumtobel Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Zumtobel Group Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Zumtobel Group Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Products Offered
10.9.5 Zumtobel Group Recent Development
10.10 Sharp
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Sharp Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Sharp Recent Development 11 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Solid-state and Other Energy-efficient Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
