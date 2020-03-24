Reusable gloves are a type of protective gloves that relative to disposable gloves. Reusable gloves can be produced in nitrile, latex, neoprene or other materials, and reusable gloves provide added protection from cleaners, chemicals and hot water, etc.

The market for reusable gloves in Asia Pacific is predicted to be promising over the forecast period. On account of the foodservice industry, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals, reusable gloves are slated to witness high demand. Increase in stringent worker safety mandates in this region is also expected to contribute to the fast growth of the region. However, North America and Europe are prognosticated to hold over 60% of the market revenue over the forecast duration, due to considerable surge in chemical and pharmaceutical businesses and so on.

Currently, there are n many manufacturers of Reusable Gloves worldwide. Companies with the largest market share include Ansell, Top Glove, Kossan SHOWA Gloves, DPL, Longcane, RUBBEREX, Clorox and some others. These top manufacturers provide consistent quality of products.

Although sales of reusable gloves brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support be cautious when enteingr into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the Reusable Gloves market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6070 million by 2024, from US$ 4210 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Reusable Gloves business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Reusable Gloves market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Latex (Natural Rubber) Gloves

Nitrile Gloves

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Gloves

Butyl Rubber Gloves

PU Gloves

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Household

Chemical Industry

Industrial

Foodservice

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ansell

Top Glove

Kossan

MAPA Professional

Honeywell Safety

SHOWA Gloves

Sempermed

DPL

Longcane

RUBBEREX

Clorox

Carolina Glove

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

