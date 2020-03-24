The Resolvers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.7% over the next five years, will reach 4370 million US$ in 2023, from 1560 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

A Resolver is an electromagnetic transducer that can be used in a wide variety of position and velocity feedback applications which includes light duty/servo, light industrial or heavy duty applications.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Danaher Corporation (including Hengstler)

• TAMAGAWA SEIKI CO.,LTD.

• LTN Servotechnik GmbH

• Moog, Inc.

• Honeywell

• AMETEK

The Resolvers report focuses on the Resolvers in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Brushless Resolvers

• Brushed Resolvers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Military/Aerospace

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Resolvers market.

Chapter 1: Describe Resolvers Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Resolvers, with sales, revenue, and price of Resolvers, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Resolvers, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Resolvers market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Resolvers sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

