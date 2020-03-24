Study on the Global Professional Liability Insurance Market

The key players covered in this study

Chubb (ACE)

AIG

Hiscox

Allianz

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

AXA

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Marsh & McLennan

Liberty Mutual

Medical Protective

Aviva

Zurich

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Mapfre

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

