Powertrain Testing is undergoing radical change, driven by the challenges that global society faces today. The need for reduced dependence on fossil fuels and improved carbon footprints is driving advances in the technologies used in all vehicles. This in turn has a direct impact on approaches to testing of powertrain components and systems.

This report focuses on the Powertrain in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

There are three major areas of powertrain test: Hardware-in-the-loop and Component cells test sub-systems of the Powertrain and normally include simulation of other components that are absent from the test. These are generally focused on the development of hardware systems such as engine/prime-mover/transmission control systems.

Full-Powertrain cells provide a test of the full Powertrain solution, often in combination with a Robot Driver and real-world simulation tools.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• AKKA Technologies

• Ricardo

• FEV

• ThyssenKrupp

• Horiba

• Applus+ IDIADA

• Intertek

• IAV

• MAE

• A&D

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Engine Test

• Gearbox Test

• Turbocharger Test

• Powertrain Final Tests

• Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Automotive Powertrain Components Manufacturers

• Automotive Manufacturers

• Others

