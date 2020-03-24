The recent trend of energy storage is reckoned as a measure of growth for power inductor market players. From merely being used as a communication module, the essentiality of smartphones has been mounting for numerous purposes, and with automation taking over manned tasks, the penetration of mobile devices will only heighten in the future.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1270318

The increasing demand for wire-wound is anticipated to drive the power inductor market. However, lack of awareness is hindering the growth of the market.

The key players profiled in the market include:

• TDK Corporation, AVX Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd., Sumida Corporation, Bourns, Inc., ETAL Group, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Pulse Electronics Corporation and West Coast Magnetics

On the basis of types, the market is split into:

• Surface Mount Technology

• Through Hole Technology

On the basis of applications, the market is split into:

• Shielded

• Non-shielded

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Global Power Inductor Market is spread across 121 pages

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1270318

Key Benefits of the Report:

• Global, regional, country, product type, and application market size and their forecast from 2014-2025

• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

• Analysis on key player’s strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, product types, applications with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

• Identification of the key patents filed in the field of Power Inductor

Target Audience:

• Power Inductor Providers

• Research and Consulting Firms

• Government and Research Organizations

• Associations and Industry Bodies

Order a Copy of Global Power Inductor Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1270318

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Power Inductor Market— Market Overview

4. Power Inductor Market by Mounting Outlook

5. Power Inductor Market by Core Outlook

6. Power Inductor Market by Type Outlook

7. Power Inductor Market Regional Outlook

8. Competitive Landscape

Customization Service of the Report:

Orian Research provides customisation of reports as per your need. This report can be personalised to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients