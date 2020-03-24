Global Potato Processing Market Research Report 2020 provide detailed information about Potato Processing Industry growth, trends, regional scope, demand factors, global share, market size and forecast till 2025. The research report also analyzed competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industrial layout, characteristics and macroeconomic policies. This industry will be analyzed scientifically; the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well.

The report offers detailed coverage of Potato Processing industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Potato Processing by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Key Companies

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

McCain Foods Limited (U.S.)

J.R. Simplot Company (U.S.)

Agristo NV (Belgium)

Farm Frites International B.V. (Netherlands)

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)