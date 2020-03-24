The Global Pet Monitors Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing due to increasing awareness amongst owners regarding their pet’s well-being.

Rapid increase in urbanization and industrialization has led to growth in the work population segment. The rising population of working individuals is the primarily growth factor for the pet monitoring market. The increasing attachment of owners with their pets for companionship, fitness, entertainment and mental well-being has resulted in more spending by them

on their pets than earlier, which is anticipated to further boost the market.

Pet monitors’ help humans connect with their pets and track their day-to-day activities.

The concerns over high priced products pose as a challenge to the market. The multi-faceted pet monitoring devices having features such as pet security, health monitoring in terms of heart and respiratory rates, food intake schedules, etc. has led to a significant increase in the pricing of the products. However, rising numbers of smartphone users and internet penetration, increasing income levels and dual incomes within the family will support the growth of the interactive pet monitors market.

Geographically, North America and Europe are expected to drive the market. The prevailing technological know-how of mobile devices and interpretation of mobile data among prospective customers also plays a major role in the uptake of these devices across North America and Europe.

The two-way visual interaction with pets when the owners are away from home, feeding them according to their schedules, and making them play even when their owners are not physically present is further supporting the market growth and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period. Through this application, the owners can also train and reward their pets remotely.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Guardzilla, Motorola, Petzila, PetChatz, PetCube and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Power Sources Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Power Sources & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Pet Monitors providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

