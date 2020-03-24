Near Field Communication Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, Mediatek, Renesas, Gemalto, Huawei, Inside Secure, Samsung, Texas Instruments ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Near Field Communication Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit . This Near Field Communication industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Near Field Communication Market: Near-field communication (NFC) is a set of communication protocols that enable two electronic devices, one of which is usually a portable device such as a smartphone, to establish communication by bringing them within 4 cm (1.6 in) of each other.

The demand for NFC-enabled devices is growing at a tremendous rate and the transition from conventional ways of data transfer to intelligent technology would further boost the development of the market in the next five years. The decreasing prices of NFC chips, adoption of mobile commerce, growing volume of cashless transactions, and growing adoption of smart appliances are some of the major factors driving the market around the world.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

☯ Card emulation

☯ Reader emulation

☯ Peer-to-peer modes

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

☯ Retail

☯ Transportation

☯ Automotive

☯ Residential & commercial

☯ Medical & healthcare

☯ Consumer electronics

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Near Field Communication market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

