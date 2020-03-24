The global surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery market reached nearly $3.5 billion in 2015. This market is expected to increase from $4.0 billion in 2016 to $6.8 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% for 2016-2021.

Report Scope:

The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of MRCAS, and the applications for surgical robots and computer-assisted surgery for different kinds of treatment. The market is broken down by types of medical robotics, types of computer-assisted surgery, applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are given for each major type of medical robotics, computer-assisted surgery, application and regional market, and the estimated values are derived from the manufacturers’ total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional MRCAS market; it explains the major market drivers of the global MRCAS industry, current trends within the industry, major applications and the regional dynamics of the global MRCAS market.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global MRCAS industry.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (MRCAS).

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

– Examination of the historical and current value of each of the product segments in specified applications and geographical markets.

– Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic, and other factors that will drive future demand for MRCAS devices.

– Identification of promising new surgical procedures and products still in the development and testing stages, and the probability that they will be commercialized successfully within the next five years.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Summary

Medical robotics are humanoids or electro-mechanical surgeons operated using computer programs with the help of the human surgeons. It is used to provide greater access to complex areas by precise and minimally invasive methods where the surgeons feel it is difficult to operate manually.

The market for MRCAS is expected to grow, mainly due to an expected growth in demand for laparoscopic and cardiac surgeries. The rising geriatric populations in the Asia-Pacific region, North America and Europe are also expected to drive the global MRCAS market. The increasing use of MRCAS because of its minimally invasive surgery capability, reduced pain and blood loss and quick patient recovery is expected to drive the market through 2021.

Surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery find major applications in orthopedic, neurosurgical, ENT, cardiac, prosthetic, gastrointestinal, urology and other applications. The surgical robots accounted for 70.3% and 78.4% of the global medical robotics, and surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery markets, respectively, in 2016.

BCC Research projects that the global MRCAS market will grow from over $4.0 billion in 2016 to more than $6.8 billion by 2021 at a five-year CAGR of 11.3%.

