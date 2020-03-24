LED grow lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the LED Grow Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The worldwide market for LED Grow Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2025, from 780 million US$ in 2020, according to a new research study.

LED Grow Lights Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 123 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Philips

• Osram

• General Electric

• Easy Agricultural

• Illumitex

• Fionia Lighting

• Lumigrow

• Kind LED Grow Lights

• California LightWorks

• Spectrum King Grow Lights

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• High Power (≥300W)

• Low Power (＜300W)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Commercial Greenhouses

• Indoor Grow Facilities

• Research Applications

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global LED Grow Lights market.

Chapter 1: Describe LED Grow Lights Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of LED Grow Lights Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of LED Grow Lights Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of LED Grow Lights Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven LED Grow Lights market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe LED Grow Lights sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

