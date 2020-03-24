The market is heavily consolidated owing to a large number of global, regional, and local key contenders having already established a significant footing. The key participants dominate the operations in the industry with their extensive geographical coverage and huge production facilities. Players operating in this market are in intense competition in terms of technological innovations, product development, and product pricing. To gain a competitive edge over the other competitors in the industry, the leading players are focusing more on ways to offer products at attractive prices.

The data collected and analyzed from sources such as mobile and web applications are used by the banks to launch better and more targeted service offerings. The data about the past service offerings are analyzed to understand the needs and preferences of its customers.

In market segmentation by manufacturers, the report covers the following companies-

IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture, Cisco Systems, Inc., Vodafone Group plc, Infosys Limited, Software AG, and Capgemini SE, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market on the basis of type, raw materials, end use, and region:

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Large Sized Organizations

Small and Medium-Sized Organizations

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Cyber Security

Customer Relationship Management

Proactive Services

Transportation and Logistics

Product Marketing and Planning

Others

Software Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Security and Monitoring

Customer Experience Management

Payment Management

Data Management

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Banking Services

Insurance Companies

Investment Banking

Mortgage Companies

Foreign Exchange

Stock Market

Brokerage Firms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

The IoT in Banking and Financial Services market intelligence study includes a separate section dedicated to crucial parameters like the pricing structure of vital feedstock and value chain analysis, along with the study of major suppliers of the raw materials. It also offers other pivotal information about the IoT in Banking and Financial Services market as part of a wide-ranging analysis of the supply chain, along with other aspects like prominent.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among the software, security and monitoring accounted for the largest market share of ~28% in the year 2018. Banking security solutions combine banking security systems along with remote security monitoring and management services to enhance the banking operations and with more insights into the business. ATM security solutions include silent alarm notification, advanced anti-skimming technology, ATM lighting, video surveillance, and remote video monitoring, among others. Using the remote management tools, it is possible to receive remote alerts and perform live video surveillance on any electronic device, with video displays.

Data management is forecasted to witness the highest growth rate of 49.6% during the forecast period. Banks today generate and store enormous amounts of valuable information within their firewalls. The use of data improves decision making across multiple banking activities. Banks find information faster about risks and frauds. Banks also have insights into the storage and management of data to meet regulatory requirements so that data can be retained, leveraged, archived, or deleted to comply.

North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018. The region has successfully adapted analytics tools and technologies and is still investing highly in these technologies like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, and more…Continued

Aims of the study:

-To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market.

-Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market.

-Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume.

-Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends.

-Calculate capacity utilization rate.

