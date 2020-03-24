The global market for selected health self-monitoring technologies reached nearly $16.7 billion in 2016. This market should grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3% from $20.7 billion in 2017 to reach $71.9 billion by 2022.

Report Scope:

The present report focuses specifically on technologies that enable the individual to monitor his or her own health. Third-party monitoring technologies thus are specifically excluded, except to the extent that the individual being monitored has direct access to the data, in a form useful for self-monitoring. Apps that extract data from an individual’s EHR and format and display those data on the individual’s self-monitoring device are covered in the report, but not EHRs per se. The latter are covered in BCC Research report HLC048D.

Additional, unique topics covered in this report include:

– Self-tracking’s usability by target groups, such as seniors.

– Vendor business models (e.g., Many self-tracking apps are free. How are vendors going to make money in this market?).

– Structural impacts on the healthcare industry.

The study includes these major elements:

– Executive summary.

– Overview (definitions, enabling technologies, market segmentation).

– Market environment (demographic, economic, epidemiological, legal/ regulator, healthcare industry).

– Major health self-monitoring platforms.

– Health self-monitoring hubs.

– Peripherals.

– Software.

– Company profiles.

– Patent analysis.

Report Includes:

– An overview the global markets and technologies for health self-monitoring.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022.

– Existing health self-monitoring technologies, as well as technologies that are under development.

– Analysis of major drivers and constraints that will influence the future development of the self-monitoring market.

– Projections of the market for major health self-monitoring technology platforms, devices, and software.

– Descriptions and evaluations of different vendors’ business models.

– Assessments of the potential impact of self-monitoring on the way medicine is practiced.

Report Summary

This report analyzes the market for mobile digital technologies that generate health-related data primarily for the user’s personal consumption. These technologies include:

– Wristbands, smartwatches and other peripherals.

– Mobile self-monitoring software applications.

– Smartphones and other mobile “hub” devices that analyze, display and store self-monitoring data collected by peripherals as well as their own onboard sensors.

– Self-monitoring software platforms such as Apple HealthKit, Google Fit and others.

The global market for selected health self-monitoring technologies was valued at nearly $16.7 billion in 2016. The market is projected to exceed $20.7 billion in 2017 and approach $72 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3% between 2017 and 2022.

